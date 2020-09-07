Aston Villa have set their eyes on signing Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster and would be willing to pay £20m, according to the Sun.

Brewster has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in the transfer window, following his successful six-month loan spell at Swansea City last term.

A host of top flight clubs, including Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Sheffield United, have been linked with a move for the young striker, with clubs keen on both loan and permanent swoops.

Aston Villa, who lost out on the race to sign Callum Wilson to Newcastle United, are also present in the race to land the highly-rated Englishman.

It is claimed that the Villans are now looking to buy Brewster from Liverpool and would be willing to fork out £20m for him.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has made an enquiry for the 20-year-old as he looks to bolster his attack ahead of the new season.

Apart from Aston Villa, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are also prepared to splash out cash in order to land the striker.

However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be willing to let the talented talisman leave the club on a permanent basis, with Jurgen Klopp rating him highly.