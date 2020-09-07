Barcelona are keen to snap up Thiago Alcantara, while their new coach Ronald Koeman prefers a swoop for Georginio Wijnaldum, it has been claimed in Germany.

Koeman has asked Barcelona to secure the services of Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum, who has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield.

However, Barcelona want to bring Thiago back to the club from Bayern Munich and are trying to convince Koeman to change his mind on which midfielder to sign, according to German daily Bild.

Thiago, who has been linked with Liverpool, is ready to leave Bayern Munich after entering the final year of his deal.

Barcelona have been in touch with Thiago’s representatives to check on the situation around the midfielder.

Bayern Munich have yet to receive a bid for Thiago, but are willing to sell if their asking price is met before the transfer window closes.

Thiago is also of interest to Manchester United, though it has been claimed the midfielder wants to play under Jurgen Klopp.

The Spanish midfielder helped Bayern Munich to succeed Liverpool as Champions League holders this year.