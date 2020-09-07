Callum Wilson is currently at St James’ Park to finalise his move to Newcastle United, while the Magpies have two further players booked in for medical checks, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle have agreed a £20m fee with Bournemouth for Wilson and the striker is currently finalising his move, undergoing his remaining medical checks at St James’ Park.

Wilson preferred a move to Newcastle over Aston Villa, who also lodged a bid with Bournemouth, and will add to Steve Bruce’s attacking options.

Newcastle will also hand a medical to winger Ryan Fraser later today, with the free agent having agreed terms with the Magpies.

The club have agreed a deal with Norwich City for left-back Jamal Lewis.

However, Lewis will have to wait until Tuesday to undergo his medical with Newcastle as he is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

The left-back was wanted by Liverpool earlier this summer, but the Reds refused to meet Norwich’s asking price for his services.

Lewis is now closing in on a move to Newcastle after the Magpies reached an agreement with the Canaries.