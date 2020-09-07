Newcastle have agreed a £20m fee with Bournemouth for Wilson and the striker is currently finalising his move, undergoing his remaining medical checks at St James’ Park.
Wilson preferred a move to Newcastle over Aston Villa, who also lodged a bid with Bournemouth, and will add to Steve Bruce’s attacking options.
Newcastle will also hand a medical to winger Ryan Fraser later today, with the free agent having agreed terms with the Magpies.
The club have agreed a deal with Norwich City for left-back Jamal Lewis.
However, Lewis will have to wait until Tuesday to undergo his medical with Newcastle as he is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.
The left-back was wanted by Liverpool earlier this summer, but the Reds refused to meet Norwich’s asking price for his services.
Lewis is now closing in on a move to Newcastle after the Magpies reached an agreement with the Canaries.