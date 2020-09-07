Chelsea are confident that they are on the brink of an agreement with Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to The Athletic.

Talks between Chelsea and Rennes are claimed to be progressing well and Mendy could even arrive at Stamford Bridge as soon as within days.

Frank Lampard wants Mendy adding to the ranks after losing faith in shot-stopper Kepa and an agreement looks to be on the cards for Chelsea to sign another goalkeeper.

Mendy played a key role in helping Rennes to finish in a lofty third position in Ligue 1 in the curtailed last season, but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end.

Rennes forked out £3.5m to bring in Mendy from Reims last year and are in line to make a big profit when and if he is sold to Chelsea

Mendy 28, has already made one appearance for Rennes in the new Ligue 1 campaign, turning out in a 1-1 draw with Lille.

Chelsea paid £71m to bring in Kepa from Athletic Bilbao, but the goalkeeper has struggled to live up to expectations.

The arrival of Mendy will cast fresh doubt over how much longer Kepa will remain on the books at Stamford Bridge.