Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon is pushing the Blues to sign Rennes number 1 Edouard Mendy, a player they are now closing in on.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer market over course of the current window, landing Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr.

Now Chelsea have turned their attention towards bolstering their goalkeeping department, where Kepa Arrizalabalaga has lost the faith of manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues have identified Rennes’ 28-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy as the man they want to bring in.

And Chelsea goalkeeping coach head Lollichon is, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, pushing the Blues to make sure they get a deal for Mendy over the line.

It is claimed that the Frenchman is making the case for Mendy as much as possible at Stamford Bridge.

Lollichon is convinced that Mendy can make an impact in the Premier League and wants to see him land at Chelsea.

With Chelsea making good progress in talks with Rennes, Lollichon could soon be working with Mendy at the club.