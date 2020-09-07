Everton are keeping tabs on Valencia hitman Maxi Gomez as they weigh up a swoop for the Uruguayan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Toffees have pressed the accelerator on their transfer activity in recent days, adding Brazilian Allan who will be followed by James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure, and are shaping up to make further additions to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

They have enquired about the situation of Valencia hitman Gomez and are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s situation in Spain.

Valencia’s financial situation meant they had to sell Rodrigo to Leeds United on a cut-price deal earlier this summer.

Los Che could sanction further departures and Gomez, who joined from Celta Vigo only last summer, could bring in significant cash.

Valencia saw off competition from Premier League outfit West Ham to snap up Gomez from Celta Vigo.

He scored nine goals in 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, along with providing three assists.

Valencia could only finish in ninth though and a lack of Champions League football is further adding to the club’s financial issues.