Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon is set to complete a loan move to Championship club Bristol City this evening, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have a season-long loan deal for Torino right-back Ola Aina in the pipeline.

The imminent arrival of the Nigeria international has opened up the way for Sessegnon to move away on loan.

It is claimed that Bristol City will complete the signing of the right-back from Fulham on a season-long loan contract this evening.

The 20-year-old Englishman is in line to become the Championship club’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Chris Martin, Joe Williams and Alfie Mawson.

The transfer will see Sessegnon link up with Cottagers team-mate Mawson at Ashton Gate ahead of the new season.

The defender made 14 Championship appearances for Fulham last term, as the Cottagers secured promotion.

Predominantly a right-back, Sessegnon is also comfortable operating at centre-back or left-back.