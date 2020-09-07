Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has revealed that Chelsea starlet Tariq Uwakwe stood out from his side’s potential transfer candidates and is delighted to have signed him on loan.

League One outfit Accrington have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Uwakwe on a season-long loan deal.

Having risen through the ranks at Chelsea, the starlet has now moved on loan in search of first-team game time as he looks to step up his development as a player.

Expressing his delight at the signing, Accrington boss Coleman revealed that they looked at several options, but Uwakwe clearly stood out from the rest.

The 57-year-old is hopeful of providing the Chelsea starlet with a platform to make his mark in senior football and is excited to work with the young midfielder.

“He’s an exciting player from Chelsea, and he gets to come here and take his chance in men’s football”, Coleman told the club’s official site.

“Hopefully we can give him the platform to kick on and he can excite our fans when they eventually return.

“We’ve had a look for other options going forward, and he’s one that stood out so we’re pleased to get it over the line.”

Uwakwe is predominantly a central midfielder, but can also operate out wide, offering Coleman vital options.