Jean-Kevin Augustin is keen to know where he will be playing his football in the new season, but the situation between RB Leipzig and Leeds United has yet to make any progress.

Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and agreed to pay €21m to buy him permanently if they won promotion.

The Whites only sealed promotion in July due to the delayed season and have backed out of buying Augustin, sending him back to RB Leipzig after he made little impact.

RB Leipzig are demanding that Leeds pay up and sign Augustin and, according to German outlet Sportbuzzer, the striker is keen to find out where he will be playing next season.

The German side want Leeds to pay the fee and it has been noted that the Whites have now made a number of big money signings.

If RB Leipzig were to include Augustin once again then it could be seen as an acceptance that he is still their player, when the club believe he is now a Leeds player.

The striker has no future at Elland Road if he does move to Leeds though as he is out of favour with Marcelo Bielsa.

If Leeds are forced to sign him, which they believe they should not be as the end of the season date does not match that in the loan contract due to the delayed campaign finish, then they have been tipped to quickly offload him, but could have to take a loss.