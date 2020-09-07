Leeds United’s swoops for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol are still firmly up in the air, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have already added to their squad ahead of their Premier League opener at Liverpool, with defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo snapped up.

Leeds are in no rush to make more signings, with the transfer window open until 5th October, but the club are in the market to strengthen.

They have been heavily linked with Dinamo Zagreb defender Gvardiol and Udinese midfielder De Paul.

Both deals though are still up in the air and not about to be completed by the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds have been mooted as being ready to pay in the region of €20m for teenage defender Gvardiol, while Udinese want north of €30m to let De Paul depart.

The Whites could also yet be forced to pay €21m for striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig in January, but did not cut the mustard with Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds have refused to pay to keep him permanently, putting the English and German clubs on a legal collision course due to a clause in the deal obligating the Whites to sign him.