Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo believes that he has got a point to prove after signing for Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

Ojo, who has arrived in the Welsh capital on a season-long loan deal, made his debut for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in an FA Cup tie against Exeter City in January 2016, and has registered 13 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

The winger has had several loan moves away from Anfield to continue his development, most recently at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers last season, where he played 36 games in all competitions.

Ojo, who has expressed his delight at signing for a ‘massive club’ in Cardiff, stated he that he aims to prove his footballing capabilities in the upcoming season with his new club and hopes to slot into his role at the Welsh giants quickly.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I’m really excited for the new challenge”, Ojo told Cardiff City TV.

“Cardiff City is a massive club with great fans and great players – hopefully I can show what I can do here and fit right in.”

The Bluebirds will open their Championship season against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and Ojo has set his sights on hitting the ground running as he continues his training under new boss Neil Harris.

“Wherever the ball is, I want to be involved in the game as much as possible.

“I’m delighted to get here in time for a full week’s training with the team ahead of the first home game this Saturday.

“Now it’s important that we start right.”

Ojo switched to Anfield from Milton Keynes Dons in 2011 and has had Championship stints with Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.