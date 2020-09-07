Newcastle United have opted to take the number 9 shirt off Joelinton and hand it to new boy Callum Wilson, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies are snapping up England international Wilson from relegated side Bournemouth on a deal worth £20m.

And in a sign of the faith they have in Wilson being able to become their talisman in attack, they are handing him the iconic number 9 shirt.

In the process Joelinton, who Newcastle paid big money to sign from Hoffenheim last summer, is losing the number 9 shirt.

It remains to be seen what shirt number Joelinton will be given heading into the new season, but losing the number 9 could be a blow to the Brazilian’s confidence.

Wilson is signing a four-year contract with Newcastle which will have an option for a fifth year, which he can choose to trigger.

Much will be expected of Wilson at St James’ Park as boss Steve Bruce looks for the striker to make a big impact for the club in the Premier League.

He scored eight league goals for Bournemouth last season, down from 14 the season before.