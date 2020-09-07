Newcastle United have seen their push to land Rob Holding on loan from Arsenal stall, with the Gunners reconsidering what to do with the defender, according to Sky Sports News.

Steve Bruce has been busy in the transfer window and on Monday snapped up striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser, further adding to his squad.

He has been eyeing snapping up Arsenal defender Holding on a loan deal, but the switch has now firmly stalled.

Arsenal are reconsidering their position and whether they would want to bring in a replacement for Holding.

It remains to be seen if Holding’s proposed move to St James’ Park will go through as the new Premier League season looms.

Newcastle will now have to bide their time to find out whether Arsenal will sanction the switch.

Holding was snapped up by Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers in 2016, but the Gunners have brought in new centre-backs, with Gabriel and William Saliba now available for Mikel Arteta to select.

The transfer window will only close on 5th October and Bruce still has ample time to add the Englishman to his defensive arsenal at St. James’ Park.