Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt is currently too expensive for Anderlecht to look at bringing in.

The Belgian giants are keen to make sure they land a defender in the ongoing transfer window and they lodged an enquiry about Hoedt.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp in Belgium, enjoying a successful spell, and is again keen to move on from Southampton before the window closes in October.

At present however he is too expensive for Anderlecht to snap up, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Even loaning the centre-back would be a financial bridge too far for Vincent Kompany’s side, and unless the cost of the deal changes, Hoedt is unlikely to be joining Anderlecht.

The player’s entourage have expressed interest in their client moving to Anderlecht.

But it remains to be seen if the situation around the cost of any deal changes enough to allow Anderlecht to move for the 28-year-old.

Hoedt is out of favour at St Mary’s under Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and is looking to leave.