Dominic Matteo is sure that James Milner will have been asking Jurgen Klopp for a spot in the Liverpool team against Leeds United on Saturday.

The opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign sees last term’s Premier League champions locking horns with last year’s Championship winners.

Klopp’s Liverpool are set to entertain Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at Anfield and the occasion will be a special one for Reds’ vice-captain Milner, who began his career with the Whites.

Ex-Liverpool and Leeds star Matteo knows the 34-year-old’s love for the Yorkshire outfit and believes he would have been one of the happiest people when the club clinched Premier League promotion.

With an emotional match awaiting him, Matteo feels the Leeds-born star will want to feature against his boyhood club and will have asked Klopp to play him against Bielsa’s boys.

“I doubt many people will have been happier about Leeds getting promoted”, Matteo told The Athletic.

“I know James and I know how big a fan he is. He’ll have loved that.

“And I bet he’s been in Klopp’s ear, asking to play against Leeds on Saturday.”

Milner last faced Leeds in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup in the 2016/17 campaign and played eight minutes for Liverpool that day.