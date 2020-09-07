Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is attracting interest from two Bundesliga sides, though neither are yet to make a concrete move for him.

Since making his debut for Manchester United in February 2016, Fosu-Mensah has only been able to rack up 27 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old’s spell in Manchester has been blighted by injuries, while a cruciate knee ligament injury last season limited his appearances to six in all competitions.

He could have an option to experience a change of scenery over the coming campaign though as, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim are interested in him.

The German duo are keeping the defender in their sights, but have yet to take any concrete move to sign him.

Both clubs are admirers of Fosu-Mensah’s ability to operate in different positions, while they have noted that he has just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

With still a month left in the transfer window there is ample time for either Bundesliga outfit to swoop for his services.

Manchester United snapped up Fosu-Mensah from Dutch giants Ajax and he has been capped at senior international level for the Netherlands.