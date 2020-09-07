Sampdoria supremo Massimo Ferrero has struck a defiant note on Celtic target Omar Colley, indicating he is not prepared to show flexibility over the defender’s asking price.

Scottish champions Celtic have been linked with being willing to pay €6m to take Colley to Celtic Park, however Sampdoria have slapped a €10m asking price on the defender’s head.

And looking towards the example set by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, on Kalidou Koulibaly, Ferrero does not believe he needs to accept a fee below his expectations.

“But why should I give him away?” Ferrero was quoted as saying by Italian daily Il Secolo XIX.

“Do you know how much De Laurentiis is negotiating for the possible sale of Koulibaly?

“What are we talking about.”

Sampdoria snapped Colley up from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2018 and he has impressed during his time at the Serie A outfit.

Colley helped Sampdoria to a finish of 15th in Serie A last season and it remains to be seen if he is still at the Italian club when the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.