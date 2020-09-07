Wolves will now complete the signing of an unnamed midfielder later this week, rather than today, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League side are stepping up their transfer activities as the new season draws closer and recently broke their club transfer record to sign Fabio Silva from FC Porto.

Further moves are in the offing and young midfielder Bruno Jordao is to depart Molineux on a loan deal.

Wolves are bringing in a young midfielder on loan, with an option to buy, to replace him in the squad and had been expected to complete the deal today.

However, the swoop will only now be finalised later this week.

It remains to be seen who the midfielder that Wolves are bringing in will be.

They have been linked with a host of potential options as they aim to build on a promising season in the Premier League last term, which saw the side finish in seventh.

Wolves start the new campaign by taking on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next week.