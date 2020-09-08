Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has emerged as Fiorentina’s top target but the Italian club will have to sell players before they can move for the Colombian.

Morelos’ future at Rangers has been under the scanner throughout the transfer window and the striker has been keen to leave the Scottish giants.

The striker has had an agreement over a contract with Lille, but the French club failed with a bid for him and their interest in Morelos has cooled.

There are also suggestions that Marseille are keen on signing him, but for the moment Rangers do not have any concrete offer on their table for Morelos.

It has been claimed that there is Italian interest in the Colombian and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Fiorentina are interested in taking him to Serie A.

La Viola want to bring in a striker before next month’s transfer deadline and Morelos’ name features at the top of their shortlist.

But no offer has been made and the Serie A giants will need to sell players first before they can make a play to sign Morelos.

Fiorentina believe a bid of around €20m would be needed to convince Rangers to sell the striker.

Steven Gerrard was not happy with the Colombian’s application in training recently, while he has not played in Rangers’ last two league games.