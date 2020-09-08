Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who is keen to move to the Premier League, on loan, according to the Evening Standard.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan with Spanish giants Real Madrid and could be in line for another temporary spell next season.

Fulham are currently the favourites to sign Areola, as Scott Parker looks to strengthen, and the shot-stopper is interested in playing in England.

White the Cottagers are considered favourites to sign the custodian, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old on loan.

The Gunners have been offered Areola as a temporary replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Argentine goalkeeper this summer and are claimed to have made an offer close to Arsenal’s valuation of £20m.

If Martinez is to part ways with the club this summer, the Gunners will have to bring in a replacement to provide cover for Bernd Leno.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford number 1 David Raya, but Bees boss Thomas Frank is not willing to let the player leave.