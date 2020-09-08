Aston Villa are on the verge of agreeing on a deal to sign Brentford’s 24-year-old striker Ollie Watkins, according to the BBC.

Watkins has been expected to leave Brentford since the Bees failed to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Several Premier League clubs are tracking the striker, who scored 25 times in the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and played a key role in taking the side to the semi-final playoff spots.

Aston Villa though are now close to clinching the signature of the 24-year-old striker and are on the verge of working out an agreement with the Bees.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa will pay Brentford an initial £28m for Watkins.

The Championship club could earn as much as £33m from his departure based on performance-based add-ons.

Aston Villa have been in the market for a striker and it seems Dean Smith is on the verge of adding Watkins to his squad.

Watkins will undergo a medical with the Villans and look to agree on personal terms once the two clubs finalise their agreement.