Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is likely to be left with a decision to make when Manchester City refuse to meet his asking price of €80m for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The negotiations between Napoli and Manchester City over a switch for Koulibaly to the Etihad Stadium have been making slow progress.

The two clubs are directly not in touch with each other and the talks are being conducted via the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani.

Napoli rejected an offer of €65m from Manchester City last week and made it clear that they will not sell if the Citizens do not offer more money for Koulibaly.

According to Sky Italia, De Laurentiis is likely to be left with a decision to make as Manchester City will not meet his €80m asking price.

The Napoli supremo is taking a tough stance in talks, but the Citizens will not go up to €80m.

Manchester City are preparing to table a fresh bid but it will only be around €75m, including add-ons.

The Premier League giants want to draw a line in the sand regarding the negotiations and do not want to meet Napoli’s hefty asking price.

Koulibaly is Pep Guardiola’s top target but negotiations have dragged on between the two clubs as they continue to jostle on the final fee.