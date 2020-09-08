Barcelona are yet to make contact for Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara, but they have not ruled out the possibility of signing him.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Bayern Munich, but the speculation over his future has dragged on, even after the end of the season for the Germans.

Liverpool are interested in signing him, but they have held off making an offer to Bayern Munich, with suggestions they need to offload players first.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to Thiago over a move to Manchester United, but the Premier League giants want him to lower his wage demands.

It has been claimed in Germany that Barcelona have been in touch with Thiago’s entourage, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, no contact has taken place.

However, the Catalan giants have not ruled out signing the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona are considering taking him back to the Nou Camp, but a final decision on whether to sign him has not been taken.

New coach Ronald Koeman would prefer to sign Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum over Thiago, but Barcelona have a different view.

Bayern Munich are prepared to sell him for a fee of €30m and the midfielder has been allowed to stay away from reporting for pre-season duties in Munich.