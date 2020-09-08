Callum Robinson is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to West Brom as part of a swap deal that will see Oliver Burke join Sheffield United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 25-year-old winger spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and played a key role in helping Slaven Bilic’s side to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Bilic has been keen to get Robinson back at the Hawthorns before the start of the Premier League campaign and it seems the move is imminent.

The two clubs have a deal in place for Robinson to join West Brom and it has been claimed that the winger is undergoing his medical checks with the Baggies.

West Brom have been keen to have him in the squad before the season kicks off on Saturday and they are set to get their wish.

Robinson will sign a contract with West Brom once he completes his medical in the coming hours.

The Baggies’ 23-year-old winger Burke will be on his way to Bramall Lane as part of a swap deal between Sheffield United and West Brom.

Chris Wilder is an admirer of Burke and will look to get the best out of the winger in the Premier League.