Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan met Manchester United youngster James Garner last month to convince him to move to the Yorkshire club, according to the Press Association.

Manchester United want to loan out the teenage midfielder in the ongoing window in order to provide him with the best opportunity to play regular first-team football next season.

Donny van de Beek’s arrival has further pushed Garner down in the pecking order and Manchester United are keen to find a loan club for him soon.

Several Championship sides such as Blackburn and Millwall are interested in signing the young midfielder and Huddersfield Town are also keen.

Huddersfield manager Corberan met Garner before his side’s 3-3 draw with Manchester United’s Under-23s at the end of August.

The Spaniard is claimed to have made his pitch to the youngster to join him at Huddersfield for the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Manchester United and Garner’s representatives are in talks to find the best opportunity possible for the youngster next season.

The Premier League giants are likely to demand guarantees over playing time before agreeing to send Garner on loan to a club.

Corberan is in his first managerial job at Huddersfield and is keen to have the talented young midfielder in his squad.