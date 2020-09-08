Emerson Palmieri is pushing to leave Chelsea and head back to Serie A as he wants to keep his Italy dream alive.

The full-back has found it hard to clock in regular game time under Blues boss Frank Lampard and he has fallen further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following Ben Chilwell’s arrival.

Emerson has been regularly linked with a number of Serie A sides and he could depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.

And the left-back, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.it, is pushing Chelsea hard to let him go back to Italy.

Emerson is determined to return to Serie A as he wants to make sure he does not lose his spot in the Italy squad.

Both Inter and Napoli have been recently linked with Emerson, but it is unclear whether an agreement can be reached with Chelsea.

Napoli want to sign Emerson, but are only prepared to sign him on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Chelsea do not want to let Emerson leave without a guarantee that his departure will be permanent and favour an outright transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy.