Crystal Palace are in pole position to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan amidst interest from other Premier League clubs.

The striker is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans at Chelsea and has been free to leave the Blues since the end of last season.

Batshuayi has been marking time in order to assess the offers on his table, but so far no compelling bid for a permanent switch has arrived for him.

It has been claimed that the striker is now ready to sign a one-year extension to his Chelsea contract in order to leave the Blues on loan in the ongoing window.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Belgian is likely on his way back to Crystal Palace on a loan deal before window slams shut next month.

The striker had a loan spell at Palace last year where he scored six goals in 13 appearances for the club and he enjoyed his time at the south London club.

Roy Hodgson is prepared to bet on him again and Batshuayi wants to join a club where he will play every week in order to earn a place in the Belgium squad for next summer’s European Championship.

Newcastle, West Ham and West Brom have also been linked with a move for the striker in the ongoing window.

But Crystal Palace have a clear edge in the race to sign the Belgian on a loan deal.