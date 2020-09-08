Everton have gone in with an enquiry for Napoli wide-man Hirving Lozano, as Carlo Ancelotti continues to look to strengthen his squad.

Toffees boss Ancelotti has added to his midfield options at Goodison Park this season with the captures of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Allan from Napoli; Abdoulaye Doucoure will soon follow suit.

Ancelotti also wants to improve his attacking department and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Everton have enquired about Napoli winger Lozano

However, Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is keen on keeping Lozano in Italy as he is impressed with the winger’s improvement under him.

Lozano signed for Napoli last summer when the Serie A giants were still under the leadership of Ancelotti.

But when Gattuso took over the reins at the San Paolo, the 25-year-old was relegated to the bench and by the end of the season had only played 26 Italian top flight games for the team.

Nonetheless, Lozano, in his first two games of the pre-season has scored three goals for Napoli and is back in his coach’s good books.

Everton have so far not made any concrete move regarding Lozano and it remains to be seen whether the player will reunite with Ancelotti.