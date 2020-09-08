Tam McManus believes Celtic would be doing good business in the transfer market if they can do a deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Mitchel Bakker.

Having signed Albian Ajeti, Shane Duffy and David Turnbull, the Scottish champions have now turned their attention toward strengthening their left-back department.

The Hoops have already failed with a move for PSG defender Bakker, but could go back in to try again to take the 20-year-old to Scotland.

Ex-Hibernian man McManus believes that Bakker, who joined PSG from Ajax, would be a great signing for Celtic, with the Dutchman possessing pedigree.

McManus thinks that strengthening their left side would see Celtic cap off their transfer business for the window.

“This guy Bakker has a great pedigree“, McManus said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“PSG signed him, I think, from Ajax just last season, so he is competing in a wonderful side.

“They have got Champions League.

“He is amongst the first team squad.

“So, I think he’d be a great signing for Celtic if they can get him over the line.”

Bakker joined PSG from Ajax last year and made five senior appearances across all competitions for the French champions.