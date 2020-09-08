Jurgen Klopp is to hold talks with Georginio Wijnaldum amid the midfielder being linked with a move from Liverpool to Barcelona, according to the Independent.

The Netherlands international midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman wants his countryman at the Camp Nou.

No progress has been made between Liverpool and Wijnaldum’s representatives on a new contract, with differences over the length of the deal and other details.

Klopp will now hold discussions with Wijnaldum when he heads back to Melwood following international duty with the Netherlands.

It has been claimed that Wijnaldum is happy to move to Barcelona, but he remains a key part of Klopp’s midfield at Anfield.

With his contract running out though, Liverpool would be expected to be open to letting him move on in the current transfer window if he wants to exit the club.

A move could also open the door for Liverpool to move for Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool have a host of midfielders on the books, but have not yet been successful at moving on fringe players such as Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

And given the lack of movement, Wijnaldum leaving could allow Liverpool to sign Thiago, who wants to move on from Bayern Munich.