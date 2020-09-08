Leeds United linked defender Luiz Felipe is on the verge of signing a new contract with Serie A giants Lazio.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move away from Lazio in the ongoing transfer window, with Leeds believed to be interested in the player.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit were reportedly in touch with Lazio through an intermediary and were said to be prepared to offer €30m for the Brazilian

Leeds eventually signed Robin Koch from Freiburg, but could still be in the market for another central defender due to Gaetano Berardi’s long term injury. Felipe though appears soon to be out of reach.

According to Italian radio station Radio Sei, the defender has an agreement in place with Lazio over a new deal and he is expected to put pen to paper on it.

His representatives and Lazio are ironing out the final details of the agreement and Felipe will soon sign the new five-year deal.

The Brazilian has been at Lazio since 2017 and has gradually emerged as one of the pillars of the team over the last few years.

Lazio have moved quickly to make sure that they hold on to Felipe amidst interest from England.

It is only a matter of time before the Brazilian is signed up on a new five-year deal at Lazio.