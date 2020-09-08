Leeds United are unlikely to make an imminent move for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have already signed Rodrigo and Robin Koch ahead of the start of the Premier League season and are in the market for more players.

Marcel Bielsa wanted a forward and a centre-back added to the squad before the campaign started and Leeds are now calm about getting other deals done.

Wilson has been on Leeds’ radar for some time, with Victor Orta claimed to be a big fan, and there are suggestions that the club could make a move for him after this weekend’s game against Liverpool.

But it has been claimed that no imminent move is in the offing for Wilson from Leeds at the moment.

Leeds continue to hold an interest in the Wales winger, who scored seven Premier League goals for Bournemouth during his loan spell at Dean Court last season.

Liverpool have identified the Welshman as one of the players they are prepared to sell to bring in funds in the transfer window.

Their asking price has so far kept interested clubs away though, with £20m the sum Liverpool are claimed to be looking for.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds try to sign Wilson later in the transfer window, which closes on 5th October.