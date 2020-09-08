Manchester City centre-back John Stones has set his eyes on staying at the club and fighting for his place in Pep Guardiola’s team, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The former Everton defender struggled to shine at the Etihad Stadium last season and Guardiola is looking to revamp his defence, having already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.

Manchester City are also chasing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Stones’ chances of playing on a regular basis are up in the air.

Stones though is not willing to look for the exit door at Manchester City and is determined to remain at the club.

He wants to fight his way back into Guardiola’s plans and regain his manager’s faith in the new campaign.

His mission could be aided by the possible departure of Eric Garcia, who has entered into the final year of his contract and refused to sign a new deal.

The Spanish teenager has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona this summer.

However, even if Garcia parts ways with the club, Stones will find himself competing against Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Ake, possibly Koulibaly and even defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

However, the 26-year-old is determined to show his mettle at the club next season.