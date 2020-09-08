Manchester United have the edge over Sevilla in the race for Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon in the ongoing transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a new left-back to his Manchester United squad to challenge Luke Shaw for a place in the starting eleven.

Reguilon has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid as he is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season, despite being one of La Liga’s best left-backs last season during his loan spell at Sevilla.

The 23-year-old is wanted back at Sevilla on loan, but Manchester United are the ones who have the edge in the race to sign him.

According to Spanish daily AS, the Premier League giants are in a better position to agree on a contract with Reguilon due to their financial advantage over Sevilla.

Reguilon has been offered to Manchester United and the club are seriously considering signing him.

Manchester United are keen to sign him on a permanent contract and are said to be prepared to offer him a five-year deal.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around €25m to €30m, but are believed to be pushing to include a buy-back clause.

Manchester United may be unlikely to agree to such an arrangement, but a deal could still be agreed between the two clubs.