Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt is set to join Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for Manchester United last season in the Europa League and made his international debut for Wales last week.

Levitt is highly rated at Manchester United, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a number of senior midfield options in his squad, he is unlikely to get chances next season.

The Premier League giants are keen to see him play more first-team football and a move to a League One club has been in the offing.

It has been claimed that the Welshman has agreed to join Charlton Athletic for a season-long loan deal.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been keen on signing the young midfielder and it seems a deal is in place.

Levitt and Manchester United are hopeful that a move to the third tier of English football will be beneficial for him and he will play week-in-week-out.

The youngster is set to undergo a medical ahead of completing the loan move to Charlton.

The Addicks were relegated from the Championship last season and are looking to bounce straight back up.

Bowyer will hope that Levitt will add much-needed quality to his midfield for next season.