Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, but the Gunners have yet to go back in for the player, according to French radio station RMC.

Arteta has made additions to his Arsenal squad so far in the transfer window, but with the window open until 5th October, he could yet snap up more players.

Arsenal have been linked with Aouar, who is of interest to a host of clubs, including Italian champions Juventus.

Gunners boss Arteta is a big fan of the 22-year-old midfielder, but the Premier League club have not been back for Aouar since seeing a proposal including Matteo Guendouzi rejected.

All eyes will be on whether Arsenal do try again for the Lyon star before the transfer window slams shut.

Aouar came through the youth ranks at Lyon and broke into the first team in 2017.

He shone in the Champions League last season and further caught the eye of Europe’s elite clubs.

The French midfielder was at the heart of Lyon’s run to the Champions League semi-final, but Les Gones have not qualified for next season’s edition.