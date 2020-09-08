Napoli will hold discussions with intermediaries later this week to probe the possibility of signing Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri in the ongoing transfer window.

Emerson was on the fringes of the Chelsea first-team squad last season under Frank Lampard and he has fallen further down the pecking order following Ben Chilwell’s arrival.

Chelsea are prepared to sell the full-back before next month’s transfer deadline and he has been linked with a move back to Italy in the ongoing window.

Inter are interested in signing the Italian, but there are suggestions that Chelsea’s €30m asking price has forced them to pause their efforts.

Napoli are also interested in the defender and, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, they will sit down for talks with intermediaries on Thursday to take stock of a potential deal.

The Serie A giants are expecting to sell Faouzi Ghoulam and the Chelsea full-back has been identified as a potential replacement.

Napoli want to understand the margins of a deal before agreeing to make a move for Emerson in the coming days and weeks.

They are likely to try and sign Emerson on a loan deal with an option to buy, and it is unclear if Chelsea will play ball on those terms.