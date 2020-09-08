Achraf Lazaar has revealed he is in talks to end his spell at Newcastle United and has bemoaned the Magpies for not valuing him in the way he feels he deserved.

The Moroccan left-back was snapped up by Newcastle from Italian side Palermo in 2016 and handed a five-year deal at St James’ Park.

He has made no impact at Newcastle and has been shipped out on loans to Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza, and is not in Steve Bruce’s plans going forward.

Lazaar is open about the fact that he could definitively end his association with Newcastle and believes that the Magpies have not valued him properly. He is also sure that whoever signs him will be getting a good deal, as he feels motivated and ready to go.

“We are negotiating”, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked if he will leave Newcastle for good in the current transfer window.

“They are a team that have not valued me as I deserved and I don’t think they would this year.

“I feel ready, fit, ready to play.

“It will be my year.

“And whoever gets me has got bingo, because I am charged and motivated.

“And everyone knows what a player I am”, Lazaar added.

Lazaar also insists he cannot put his finger on why he has not been given an opportunity at St James’ Park, while he took aim at the agents responsible for steering him to Newcastle.

He added: “I do not know [why I did not get chances]. Really.

“Certainly not for technical reasons, I have always been 100 per cent professional.

“Maybe in the first games I had to adapt, but thanks to this experience I have matured.”

The defender is now ready to look forward to the future with confidence and feels he still has much to offer despite four wasted years on the books at Newcastle.

“In Palermo, I played all the games, I took everything for granted”, he explained.

“Then, when you go from being an unmovable starter, to go to Newcastle in the Championship because some agents do what is in their best interests, you lose a few years of your career.

“But I am 28 and I have another career ahead of me. I look to the future with optimism.

“And I know what it means to play, also taking my cue from errors.”

The 28-year-old has made just ten senior team appearances for Newcastle and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football when the transfer window slams shut on 5th October.