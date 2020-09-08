Phil Parkinson has lauded Sunderland club captain Grant Leadbitter as an invaluable asset to his squad, and believes the midfielder’s experience and leadership quality will stand the Black Cats in good stead during the 2020/21 League One season.

Parkinson has appointed Max Power as the Black Cats’ new skipper, but Leadbitter will remain club captain for the upcoming season.

Leadbitter, an Academy of Light graduate, was named Sunderland’s club captain last summer after returning to his parent club from Middlesbrough during the January transfer window of 2019.

Parkinson has hailed the 34-year-old as an invaluable asset for the club going into the League One campaign, and is confident his team’s club captain will make an impact on the pitch.

Leadbitter has been training with his team throughout the pre-season and Parkinson insists the midfielder is a role model to young stars and supplements the Sunderland camp with experience and leadership.

“Grant has returned to the group for pre-season and has been a massive plus for us”, Parkinson told Sunderland’s official site.

“He has come back to the club in excellent condition and trained well, and he has also really helped the younger players within the group.

“He has the club at heart and is desperate to have an impact on the pitch, which I’m sure he will, and he will be an invaluable asset for us throughout the season.”

Sunderland open their League One campaign this coming weekend by welcoming Bristol Rovers to the Stadium of Light.