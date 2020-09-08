Rennes are staying tight-lipped about the future of Chelsea target Edouard Mendy at the Ligue 1 club.

Chelsea have identified the 28-year-old goalkeeper as a potential recruit and are claimed to be making progress in talks to take him to England.

While Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to stay at Chelsea, Frank Lampard wants to bring in a new goalkeeper as he remains sceptical about the Spaniard rediscovering his form next season.

Mendy has emerged as Chelsea’s top target and the club are in conversations with the player and his representatives over a potential move.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rennes have continued to remain discreet over the future of their number 1 goalkeeper.

Until recently they maintained that they were yet to receive an offer, contrary to suggestions that Chelsea have tabled a €20m bid.

Rennes are aware that the player wants to leave as he is keen to take up the opportunity of joining one of the big teams in the Premier League in England.

But for the moment, the club have kept their counsel on whether a deal is likely to take place between themselves and Chelsea.

Their interest in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola however, suggests that the club are preparing for Mendy’s exit.