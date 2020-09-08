Roma have identified Arsenal defender Sokratis as an alternative if they fail to sign Manchester United’s Chris Smalling in the ongoing window.

Smalling spent last season on loan at Roma and wants to return to the Italian capital on a permanent deal.

Roma are continuing to try to find common ground with Manchester United, but working out a deal has proven to be tough for the Serie A giants to do.

No agreement has been found yet and Roma do not want to bank everything on signing the 30-year-old, with fears that the fee and his wages could eventually make him too expensive.

Roma have identified alternatives if they fail to sign the Manchester United star and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sokratis is one of the players they are targeting.

Arsenal are prepared to sell the defender to reduce their wage bill after signing Gabriel and Serie A giants Napoli are already pushing to sign him in the ongoing window.

Roma are also keen and he is one of the defenders the club are expected to make a move for if they fail to sign Smalling.

The Serie A giants are weighing up making a play for Nikola Maksimovic, who Napoli are also prepared to sell.

Smalling remains Roma’s priority target but they have contingency plans in place if a deal looks impossible.