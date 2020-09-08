Jamal Lewis is undergoing his medical ahead of completing his Newcastle United from Norwich City, with Steve Bruce wanting all three new boys in the squad to play West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle have been busy over the last few days in terms of strengthening their squad and did business over the weekend.

The Magpies have confirmed the arrival of striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth for a deal worth £20m and have also signed winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer.

Newcastle had a bid worth £15m accepted by Norwich for 22-year-old full-back Lewis at the weekend and are on the verge of signing him.

It has been claimed that the defender is in Newcastle and is undergoing his medical checks ahead of completing the move.

Once the medical is done, the defender will sign a contract and officially become a Newcastle player.

Bruce has been keen to sign a new left-back and is happy to sign Lewis, who was wanted by Liverpool earlier in the transfer window.

The Newcastle manager wants all his three new signings in the squad when his side face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Lewis featured in the Premier League for Norwich last season and his performances piqued the interest of several top tier teams despite the Canaries being relegated.