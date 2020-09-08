Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft is of the view that Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara’s recent comments stating he has not said he will leave Bayern Munich are to bring his price down.

The Spanish international has entered the final year of his contract with German champions Bayern Munich and could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena this summer.

Liverpool are keen on Thiago and the player is keen to turn out under Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds have been unwilling to meet Bayern Munich’s valuation.

Recently, Thiago explained that he has not said he will leave Bayern Munich despite claims that he is looking to move in search of a new challenge this summer.

Ex-Bundesliga striker Fjortoft feels it a ploy by the player to persuade Bayern Munich to lower their asking price, which his suitors are said to be unwilling to pay.

“I think Thiago’s ‘I have not said I will leave Bayern’ [comment] is a message to Bayern to get the fee down”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“At least two English clubs want him. But they find the package too expensive.

“Thiago wants Bayern to ‘sort this out'”.

If Bayern Munich do not sell Thiago this summer they face the risk of losing the Spaniard for free next year.

He also has interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.