Former FC Porto defender Luis Mata has admitted he is surprised by former team-mate Vitor Ferreira’s imminent move to Wolves, but has backed him to do beautiful things at Molineux.

Having signed Fabio Silva and Marcal, Premier League side Wolves are now set to complete the signing of Ferreira from Porto on a season-long loan deal, which could be made permanent next summer.

It was only last season that the 20-year-old earned promotion to the Porto senior squad and he is already set to make a big move to the English top flight.

Mata, Ferreira’s team-mate when the two were with Porto B, is surprised by the midfielder’s imminent move to Wolves as he expected the player to stay in Portugal and make his mark in the Porto senior team.

“Of course I am surprised. I thought Vitinha would remain in the FC Porto team“, Mata told Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto.

“He was promoted [to the first team] in the middle of last season and showed a lot of quality, despite not having played so many games.

“It is a surprise that he is leaving for Wolverhampton in this transfer window.

“I hoped he would stay, at least, this season and assert himself at Porto.“

Although the move has come as a surprise for Mata, the former Porto B man is confident that his former team-mate will be a hit in England.

“Although it is a surprise, Vitinha really has a lot of quality and enormous potential“, he added.

“Step by step, and by gaining confidence in a different country and in a very demanding league, I believe he will be very successful at Wolves.

“He will do beautiful things at Wolves.“

Ferreira made eight senior appearances in the league for Porto last term, clocking a total of 110 minutes of playing time.