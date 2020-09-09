Fiorentina are stepping up their interest in Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul, who is seen as an alternative to Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal midfielder Torreira is high up on Fiorentina’s hit list, but La Viola are also big admirers of Udinese midfielder De Paul.

Premier League new boys Leeds are keen on De Paul and have been attempting to do a deal to take him to Elland Road.

Now, according to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are returning to their pursuit of De Paul.

They view De Paul as an alternative to Torreira as they look for someone to dictate play in the middle of the pitch, ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

Serie A champions Juventus are also keen on De Paul, but the jury is out on whether they will firm up their interest in the Argentine.

A move to Juventus and the Champions League football that would bring could be tempting for De Paul.

The 26-year-old midfielder is an experienced Serie A campaigner and has clocked 141 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring 24 times and providing 23 assists.