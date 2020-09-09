Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has backed Aston Villa’s £28m signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

The Villans have sealed the signature of Watkins from Championship outfit Brentford for a club-record fee of £28m, which could further rise up to £33m.

Watkins arrives at Villa Park for a hefty sum that eclipses the £22m fee that Dean Smith’s side forked out to land Wesley from Club Brugge last summer and has led some to label the amount unjustified.

However, Peterborough supremo MacAnthony has backed Aston Villa’s swoop for the Englishman, who also attracted interest from Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham this summer.

MacAnthony has backed Watkins to justify his price tag at Villa Park and is also of the view that it is worth splashing the money if the player helps the club retain their Premier League status.

“Any club with £200 million reasons to retain their Premier League status [can justify the money spent] if said player scores the goals to help them“, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter.

“Striker market always an expensive one for a player wanted by multiple clubs.

“Time will tell if it is £28m well spent.

“I think yes.“

Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford in the Championship last term and Aston Villa will be hoping that the striker can replicate that form next season.