Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has revealed his pride at making his first appearance for England on Tuesday night against Denmark.

Phillips’ performances in the Championship last season for Leeds brought him to the notice of England manager Gareth Southgate.

He was called up to the squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League games this month and Phillips earned his first England cap when he started in the 0-0 draw against Denmark on Tuesday night.

The midfielder conceded that it was a massive moment for him and his family and admits that after dreaming all his life about playing for his national team, it was brilliant to finally see it turn into reality.

Phillips posted a photo on Instagram and wrote: “Immensely proud moment for me and my family.

“As a young kid I dreamt of moments like these and for it to actually happen is unbelievable for me.

“Congrats to all the boys that made their England debut in the last 10 days.”

Phillips will get straight into Leeds ’preparations for the rapidly approaching Premier League season.

He is expected to take his bow in the Premier League as well when Leeds travel to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool on Saturday.