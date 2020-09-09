Southampton have an offer from Italy for Wesley Hoedt as they look to sort out a deal to loan him out in the ongoing window, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp and is set to leave the club again in the coming days.

Club Brugge are believed to be in talks to sign the defender on another loan deal and negotiations are under way to sort out his future.

Hoedt would have preferred to leave on a permanent deal but a loan deal is again in the works at the moment.

It has been claimed that the Saints have three offers on their table, two from Belgium and one from Italy.

The Saints are assessing the offers on their table and are close to working out a deal to send him out on loan in the coming days.

Southampton are in contact with the defender and his representatives and are looking to reach a decision together.

Club Brugge are believed to be the favourites to sign him and the centre-back has already spoken with players in their squad over a potential move.