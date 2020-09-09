Leeds United are looking to financially blow RB Leipzig out of the race for Josko Gvardiol, it has been claimed in Croatia.

Marcelo Bielsa wants to land the Dinamo Zagreb talent and Leeds are claimed to have gone in with a bid of €22m plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The bid is far in excess of the €15m that RB Leipzig have so far refused to go above and, according to Croatian outlet 24 Sata, the offer from Leeds is designed to push the Germans out of the race.

Leeds are convinced that Gvardiol will be a defensive star of the future and is already good enough to play in the Premier League.

They want to make sure that they win the race and, it is claimed, are convinced they could sell Gvardiol further down the line to one of the Premier League’s heavyweights.

Gvardiol only turned 18 years old earlier this year, but has already pushed his way into the Dinamo Zagreb first team.

He featured regularly for the Croatian giants towards the latter end of the season, as they won the league title by 15 points.

Gvardiol turned out for Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualifying last month and the club are keen to keep hold of him for their next qualifier, against Ferencvaros.