Leeds United made a strong presentation to Ollie Watkins in an attempt to bring the striker to Elland Road before deciding to sign Rodrigo, according to The Athletic.

Premier League club Aston Villa have wrapped up the signature of Watkins from Brentford for a deal worth up to £33m, with the player putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

However, the Villans were not the only club interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old in the ongoing transfer window.

Newly-promoted side Leeds held a firm interest in bringing Watkins to Elland Road and even made a strong pitch to the player about their plans for him.

The Englishman is also understood to have been keen on a move to the Yorkshire-based club.

However, nothing came of the interest as Leeds moved on and decided to land Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia for £26m.

The Whites were not actively pursuing Rodrigo at the start of the transfer window, but quickly moved when Valencia lowered their asking price significantly.

And Marcelo Bielsa’s side could well have pushed for Watkins had Rodrigo not become available at a price they could afford to pay.